Himachal students evacuated from Manipur thank CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukku

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 9 : Five students from Himachal Pradesh who were trapped in violence-hit Mpur and brought to Delhi, a day ago, on Tuesday thanked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for rescuing them.

The students were airlifted through a special from Imphal to Kolkata and from there to New Delhi.

State Education Minister Rohit Thakur and Rural Development Minister rudh Singh received the students late Monday evening at Himachal Bhawan.

According to a statement by the CMO, "the Himachal Pradesh CM had borne the entire travelling expenses from his pocket to bring the children back from the strife-torn state."

Earlier, chief minister Sukhu had given directions to the concerned officials of the State to ensure the safety and security of five students from the state stuck in violence-hit Mpur, a spokesperson of the State Government informed here on Monday.

Upon receiving a text message of a student stuck in Mpur the Chief Minister intervened in the matter and gave financial assistance of Rs 60,000 from his own pocket to handle the crisis, said the spokesperson.

The five students were identified as Simran, Sujal Kaundal, Ashw Kumar, Chhering, and Keshav Singh.

Three students were pursuing their studies at NIT Mpur in Imphal while the other two were studying at Khumban Lampak Sports Complex, National Sports University in Imphal.

The State government had issued telephone numbers to evacuate other Himachalis from Mpur. The interested persons could contact on telephone numbers 89883-41921, 0177-2929688, 0177-2629439, according to the spokesperson. .

