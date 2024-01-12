Himachal to engage guest teachers to enhance educational standards

Shimla, Jan 12 The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Friday gave in-principle approval to engage annual-period based guest teachers in the Departments of Elementary and Higher Education to enhance the educational standards.

The Cabinet also decided to fill 40 posts of Junior Engineers (Civil) and 25 posts of Junior Technicians (Work Inspectors) in the Public Works Department, 20 posts of Work Inspectors in the Jal Shakti Vibhag, seven posts of different categories in Revenue Training Institute in Jogindernagar and five posts in the Sainik Welfare Department.

It also approved to upgrade 50 bedded Civil Hospital in Sujanpur in Hamirpur district to 100 bedded along with creation and filling 35 posts of different categories.

The Cabinet decided to increase the marriageable age of girls from 18 years to 21 years and carry out necessary amendments in the respective Acts and rules.

It also decided to give its nod to sign a memorandum of understanding for consultancy services with the National Dairy Development Board for establishment of automated 1.50 lakh litre per day (LLDP), expandable up to 3 LLPD, milk processing plant with value added products at Dhagwar in Kangra district.

It also gave approval to the draft of Mukhyamantri Vidhva Avam Ekal Nari Awas Yojna -- 2023 to provide Rs 1.50 lakh financial assistance for the construction of the house of widows and single women.

The Cabinet decided to grant maternity leave for 180 days under the Maternity Benefit Act of 1962 to the women cook-cum-helper with less than two surviving children in the Department of Education.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor