Himachal to use Drone technology for surveillance, monitoring: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that the state would now use drone technology to monitor forests and wildlife and rescue stranded trekkers among many other benefits.

Addressing a meeting, CM Sukhu said that the State Government intends at using drone technology to monitor and carry payloads besides supervising various schemes under implementation, traffic management, the rescue of stranded trekkers, monitoring forests and wildlife and surveillance of illegal mining.

Asserting the need to consider how the services of government departments could be expedited by adding modern technology, CM Sukhu further stressed the benefits of the use of drones as the technology would play a pivotal role in health and other sectors.

The drones can also be used to spread micronutrients in the agriculture sector, he added.

He further emphasised that the drones would not only save time but will also ensure the anticipated results.

"The world at large has entered an era of advanced technology and it was the need of the hour that the government adopts, and practices modern technology for rapid growth and efficiency in all sectors. The state government is committed to provide better services to the people of the state by adding new technology in future," he said.

The meeting was attended by several prominent figures of the hilly state including, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries, Sanjay Awasthi and Ashish Butail; MLA Kewal Singh Pathania; Political Advisor to Chief Minister Sunil Sharma; Principal Advisor IT and Innovation to Chief Minister Gokul Butail; Secretary IT, Abhishek Jain; Director Information and Public Relations Department, Kiran Bhadana; IPS Officer Ilma Afroz; OSD Gopal Sharma.

( With inputs from ANI )

