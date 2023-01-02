Hindu bodies stage march against 'love jihad' in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

Hindu organisations staged a Jan Aanch march in Maharashtra's Kolhapur against 'love jihad', alleged illegal conversions and cow slaughter.

The march started from Binduwar Chowk and covered several areas including Ganesh Mandir, Mahadwar Road, Papachi Tikti, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk.

A march was taken out on behalf of Hindu bodies to draw attention to issues like increasing atrocities on women, illegal conversions, ban on cow slaughter.

It also included heads of the community, various well-known members of the society, and seers.

The march began with flag worship. Neelkanth Mane Rajshree Tiwari Dhananjay Desai gave a speech at the Bhawani Mandap.

( With inputs from ANI )

