Hindu side's lawyer says ASI report confirms temple existed at Gyanvapi site

New Delhi, Jan 25 A large Hindu temple existed at the site where the Gyanvapi moque in Varanasi now stands, the Hindu side in the dispute said on Thursday, citing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report.

The report, submitted to the court recently, was made available to both sides on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who represents the Hindu side in the courts, read out portions of the survey report, which, he said, suggest the existence of a large Hindu temple structure there earlier.

"The ASI findings suggest that modifications were made to the mosque, reusing pillars and plaster with minor alterations. Some pillars from the Hindu temple were slightly modified for use in the new structure. Attempts were made to remove the carvings on the pillars," he claimed, citing the ASI report.

He also said that nearly three dozen inscriptions at the purported ancient temple, in Devanagari, Telugu, and other language scripts, were also noted by the ASI.

