Hindu teacher shot dead by militants in J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar, May 31 A Hindu female teacher was shot dead by militants on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Police said that 'a Scheduled Caste Hindu teacher, identified as Rajni wife of Raj Kumar of Samba district in Jammu division, was fired upon by militants in Gopalpora high school of Kulgam district'.

A senior doctor at Kulgam district hospital said that the woman was brought dead to the facility.

Entire area attack has been cordoned off to nab the assassins.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor