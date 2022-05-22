Hindutva brigade following Ayodhya playbook at Gyanvapi, say Muslim leaders

New Delhi, May 22 Amid claims by the Hindu side of having discovered a 'Shivling' inside the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, the Muslim side has been claiming that it is a textbook repeat of the Ayodhya issue where idols were kept inside the then mosque. And this time deliberately inside the complex, its being claimed that the "Shivling" has been discovered without waiting for the court orders.

AIMIM leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi was the first to respond and even slammed the court order directing the sealing of the place where the Shivling was discovered in the survey.

"This is a textbook repeat of December 1949 in Babri Masjid. This order itself changes the religious nature of the Masjid. This is a violation of the 1991 Act. This was my apprehension and it has come true. Gyanvapi Masjid was, and will remain a Masjid till judgement day, Inshallah," Owaisi said.

It was alleged that in 1949, idols were kept inside the disputed Babri Mosque. However, the court in its judgement has given the land to the Ram temple, and the construction is on in full swing.

The FIR on the morning of 23 December 1949, registered by the Ayodhya police following the planting of the idol of Lord Ram in the Babri Masjid on the night before, named Abhiram Das as the prime accused. Later in 1986 the locks were opened and the Hindu side was allowed to worship and subsequently in 1992 it was demolished.

The Muslim side apprehends that the discovery of the 'Shivling" as claimed by the Hindu side is nothing but a fountain and the media is sensationalising the issue without putting out all the facts properly. It said that the lower court has violated the 1991 law and thus the survey itself is null and void, but experts say that the matter is now under consideration of the apex court.

The Muslim side is also upset with the media reporting and sensationalising the issue. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has said that the Board's legal team would extend all the necessary assistance to the Muslim side. The lawyer for Intezamia committee Fuzail Ahmed Ayyubi said, "We don't want to comment on any issue since the matter is under consideration of the apex court, the issue should not be sensationalised."

The issue was also taken up by Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani, the President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, who said that there should be no interference from Muslim organisations and people should not get provoked. "In this regard, the Masjid Intezamiya Committee (mosque management committee) is a party in various courts of the country. It is believed that it will fight this case vigorously till the end. Other Muslim organisations of the country are urged not to interfere directly in this case in any court. If they want to provide help or assist in the case, they can do that through the Masjid Intezamiya Committee," Madani said.

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind said that scholars and public speakers are urged to refrain from participating in TV debates and discussions on this issue. The case is sub-judice, so provocative debates and social media speeches are by no means in the interest of the country and the nation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor