Historic Day for Country’s Democratic System: Amit Shah on Kovind Panel’s Recommendation for Simultaneous Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the proposal put forth by the committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, advocating for simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, as a historic day for the country's democratic system.

In its recommendations, the panel proposed that the initial step would be to hold simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, to be followed by synchronized local body polls within a span of 100 days.

It is a historic day for the country's democratic system. Today, the High-Level Committee formed by the Modi government on One Nation One Election, chaired by Shri @ramnathkovind Ji, presented its report before the Hon'ble President. pic.twitter.com/jt4xNaRC9C — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) March 14, 2024

