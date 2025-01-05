‘Historical moment’, say residents ahead of Jammu Railway Division’s inauguration by PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 5 As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate the new Jammu Railway Division on Monday in a key move to further boost connectivity in the region, people from Jammu described it as a historic moment.

Ankush Sharma, a resident of Jammu, told IANS, “This is a historical moment for not just Jammu but for the entire country as Jammu is going to be a Railway Division. Along with this, the train services will soon be started to Kashmir. It is like a dream which is coming true after a very long time. I think under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP-led government has done excellent work.”

“The central government has been making full efforts for the past several years how to develop Jammu and Kashmir and its infrastructure. It is a very good thing as trade will increase, tourism will increase, and somewhere now every sector will get a boost after the creation of the Jammu Railway Division and the start of the train service,” he added.

Another resident Vishwamityra Mahajan said, “It is a good thing that Jammu is going to be a Railway Division. The people of the region will benefit from this railway project. With the start of Vande Bharat, the people will travel from Kanyakumari to Kashmir with ease. Whatever Modi government is doing for J&K is in the welfare of the people.”

Deepak Singh told IANS, “It is a good railway project as with the start of the train service, the traffic will reduce… it will be good for tourists as well. Commuting will be now easier as earlier we had to spend 6-7 hours to reach Jammu from Srinagar but with the start of the train service it will now take 2-3 hours.”

Creation of the Jammu Railway Division, with 742.1 km comprising Pathankot - Jammu - Udhampur - Srinagar - Baramulla, Bhogpur Sirwal - Pathankot, Batala - Pathankot and Pathankot to Joginder Nagar sections, will significantly benefit Jammu and Kashmir and surrounding regions, fulfilling the long pending aspiration of the people and improving connectivity to other parts of India.

It will create employment opportunities, and infrastructure development, promote tourism and lead to overall socio-economic development of the region.

