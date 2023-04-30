“History will be repeated and we will win more than 123 seats and form the government on our own”: Former PM HD Deve Gowda

“JD(S) is a small party but don’t forget that we formed the government in 1994 that was stable for a full term. History will be repeated and we will win more than 123 seats and form the government on our own.” This was stated by the former Prime Minister 89-year-old H.D. Deve Gowda while leading the party’s campaigning in Karnataka for the upcoming May 10th Assembly polls. HD Deve Gowda further said that the results in these polls will not be decided on a caste basis or through regional sentiments. The ruling BJP party is replacing senior leaders with new faces and BJP will be hit in almost 30-40 seats. Many loyal faces of the BJP joined rival parties including JD(S). He said, “Voters in Karnataka should learn from Tamil Nadu where regional parties are empowered so that the state’s interest remains protected.”

HD Deve Gowda said that our trump card is the Pancharatna Yatre and Janta Jaladhare Yatre led by former CM HD Kumaraswamy. In Pancharatna Yatre focus is on the welfare schemes related to health, education, jobs, empowerment of women, and agriculture. We are promising five free LPG Gas cylinders; Rs. 2000 financial aid to auto drivers and fiscal support to farmers etc.It is to be noted that Congress and JD(S) are focusing on strengthening Muslim minority votes as BJP has announced a big decision to scrap 4% reservation to Muslims. Muslim constitute about 13% of the Karnataka electorate. Congress and JD(S) as their strategic move are fielding Muslim candidates wherever possible and giving tickets to Muslim contenders. The JD(S) party has appointed former union minister CM Ibrahim as its State President to spread a message that the party can do better justice with Muslims as compared to other parties. The HD Deve Gowda-led JD (S) launched its manifesto on Thursday that promises a range of assurances including strengthening the local brand Nandini; restoring 4% reservation to Muslims; free education for financially weaker students; Raita Bandhu scheme for farmers where Rs. 2000 will be given to agricultural labour families every month, among other vows for the people of Karnataka. The party also assured of bringing in a law to reserve jobs for Kannadigas in the private sector. Besides that, promised to complete the Upper Bhadra Project in the next four years and increase funds for the project from Rs. 2000 crore to Rs. 5000 crore. JD(S) legislature party leader Kumaraswamy informed that the party will launch a separate manifesto for Bengaluru city in the next three days.

