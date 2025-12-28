HM Amit Shah to begin poll strategy visits today

New Delhi, Dec 28 Union Home Minister Amit Shah will firm up the BJP’s strategy for the Assembly elections next year in four states - Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu - as he starts a fortnight-long visit to the election-bound states on Sunday.

"After the Bihar Assembly election victory, HM Shah has outlined a major strategy for the Assembly elections next year in four states - Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu," said the leader.

The Union Minister will visit Assam on December 28 and 29, West Bengal on December 30 and 31, Tamil Nadu in the first week of January, and Kerala in the second week of January, said the party’s organisational unit functionary.

He will spend at least two days each month in these poll-bound states until the elections and work on strategies for victory, as three out of these four states currently have a non-NDA government.

Focusing on energising Panna Pramukhs and execution of the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' plan, HM Shah, during his visit to the election-bound states, will hold organisational meetings and interact with party workers.

Sources in the BJP said that HM Shah is preparing to replicate the NDA's resounding victory in the recent Bihar Assembly elections, despite a misinformation campaign launched by the Mahagathbandhan on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Time and again, HM Shah has proved himself the chief strategist behind NDA's electoral wins, carefully formulating state-specific campaigns built around the NDA's national poll mascot and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from coordination with NDA allies, the Union Minister's winning formula also includes a robust strategy to communicate with rebels and pacify them to ensure that they don't dent the alliance's voter-share by fighting as independents.

In the Bihar elections, HM Shah is believed to have individually heard almost 100 rebels who were working against the party's interest.

The Union Minister's upcoming visit to the four states will also entail an exercise to capture the pulse on the ground, identify the burning issues and prepare in advance to counter the rival parties' narratives, said a party leader.

The BJP is also working on a strategy to blunt the politics of falsehood being pursued by rival parties on issues like the rural job scheme, VB G RAM G, SIR, employment rate and other socio-economic issues, said a party leader.

