HM Amit Shah's May 16 rally in Gurugram cancelled

Gurugram, May 15 Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Gurugram scheduled for Thursday (May 16) has been cancelled over "reasons unknown".

As per the schedule, HM Shah was to address a public meeting here on Thursday to garner support for the BJP's candidate from Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat -- Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh -- who is also the sitting MP.

A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary said on Wednesday said all three rallies scheduled in three of Haryana's Parliamentary constituencies -- Gurgaon (May 16), Rohtak, and Karnal (May 17) -- have been cancelled.

The party functionaries, however, did not disclose the reason behind the cancellation.

Rao Inderjit Singh is eyeing a third win in the Gurgaon seat, after having won in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister has been busy with his campaign meetings in the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

On Wednesday, he addressed public meetings at more than five places in the Gurgaon constituency.

"In the coming days, people of Manesar to Pataudi area will also get the benefits of Orbital Rail Corridor and Rapid Rail Transit System. This entire area is going to be connected to passenger train service in the coming days.

"In the last 10 years, there has been rapid development in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To continue this pace of development, it is important to ensure PM Modi-led government is formed again in the Centre. PM Modi's goal is to include the country among the top-three world economic powers," Rao Inderjit Singh said in one of the rallies.

A single-phase voting will be held in all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, including Gurgaon Parliamentary constituency, on May 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor