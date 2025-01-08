HMPV Virus Prevention Tips: Stay Safe from Human Metapneumovirus

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has caused significant concern in China, with 7 cases reported in India. This virus primarily affects young children and individuals over 65, presenting symptoms like cold and fever. In response to the rising cases, the Indian ministry emphasizes the importance of remaining calm and taking proper precautions to prevent infection. Here are some essential precautions to protect yourself from the virus.

ICMR (Indian Council for Medical Research) has confirmed these cases. After the case of HMPV virus came to light in the country, concern has increased. HMPV is not a new virus. It was also identified in the year 2001, but decades later its growing matters became a matter of concern. HMPV virus can cause influenza and respiratory disorders. Today, in this article, we will know about its symptoms and some rescue measures related to it .



Symptoms of HMPV Virus-

Constant nose closure or bleeding from the nose. Constant dry or wet cough. Light or high fever. Sore throat, irritation problem. Difficulty breathing. Feeling fatigue and weakness even after resting.

Learn how to spread HMPV virus-

The person infected with HMPV is caused by drops coming out when coughing or sneezing. An infected person comes in direct contact. Touching the contaminated surfaces and then touching the face, eyes or mouth.

This is how to protect against HMPV virus-