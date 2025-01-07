HMPV Virus: Uttarakhand Issues Advisory to Prevent Respiratory Diseases Amid Global Spread of Human Metapneumovirus

In an official release, the Directorate of Medical Health and Family Welfare in Uttarakhand issued an advisory to combat and prevent respiratory diseases, including seasonal influenza and human metapneumovirus (HMPV), which is currently spreading globally.

The advisory stressed the importance of precautionary measures, healthcare facility preparedness, and public awareness to mitigate the heightened transmission risk during the winter months. An official statement was sent to all district magistrates and chief medical officers, highlighting the global spread of human metapneumovirus (HMPV), which, like other respiratory illnesses, tends to peak in winter and presents symptoms similar to the common cold and flu. However, no cases of HMPV have been reported in Uttarakhand as of now.

Also Read| What Is HMPV? Symptoms and How to Stay Safe During Human Metapneumovirus Outbreak.

The advisory noted that winter months increase the transmission risk of respiratory diseases like seasonal influenza, ILI, and SARI. HMPV, with symptoms similar to the common cold, usually resolves on its own in 3 to 5 days, and there is no need for panic or misinformation, the release said.

As a precautionary measure, it is mandatory to adhere to the following guidelines to prevent and protect against winter-related respiratory diseases, including HMPV.