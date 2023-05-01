Hoax bomb threat in Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express; Train halted in UP for 4 hours

Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express train is being searched after a bomb threat was received by the Dagmapur station master that there will be a blast in the train near Jhingura railway station. The train is currently halted at Mirzapur's Chunar railway station in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the Dagmagpur station master received the information about the bomb in the locomotive (engine) of the Purushottam Express on the walkie-talkie. The station master was informed that there will be a blast in the train near Jhingura station. As as soon he received the information, the train was halted at Mirzapur's Chunar Railway Station and is being searched. A bomb squad, along with GRP, RPF, fire department officials are searching the train thoroughly at the Chunar station.