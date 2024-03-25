Holi 2024 Celebration in Uttar Pradesh: Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Rides Camel in Lucknow (Watch Video)

Holi, a festival of colours, is celebrated with as much fervour in the country as it is overseas. This year, it is celebrated on Monday, March 25. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak rides a camel and celebrates Holi with the people of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

Maurya reiterated the "400 seats pitch" while celebrating Holi in Lucknow and said that once again, the PM Narendra Modi-led government will be formed in the country. The Deputy CM celebrated Holi with joy and fervour and extended his greetings to the country's people.

Talking to news agency ANI, Maurya said, "I extend my greetings on this festival of colours, Holi. 'Vipaksh Me Macha Hai Hahakar, Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar, Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar."

Meanwhile, with chartbusters in the background and gulaal in the air, Himachal LoP Jairam Thakur celebrated Holi at his residence in Shimla and extended his greetings to all countrymen.

Thakur was also seen dancing with people to folk songs during the Holi celebrations at his residence. Exuding confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all four seats in the state, Thakur said, "Greetings to everyone on this festival of colours. It is a matter of joy for all of us that we celebrate the festival by leaving behind all bitterness. The situation is different this time: the biggest festival of democracy, the Lok Sabha elections and the Himachal Pradesh by-elections are before us. We will celebrate that as well. Candidates have been declared for all 4 seats in Himachal. My best wishes to all of them for their victory. We will win all 4 seats in the state."

The BJP on Sunday released its fifth list of 111 candidates for Lok Sabha elections and fielded Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut from Mandi and Rajeev Bharadwaj from Kangra. The BJP had earlier nominated Union Minister Anurag Thakur from Hamirpur and Suresh Kashyap from Shimla as its candidates.

The parliamentary elections for the 543 constituencies will be conducted in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and concluding on June 1. Vote counting is scheduled for June 4.

