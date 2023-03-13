Home Minister Amit Shah congratulates team 'RRR' for Oscar win

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday congratulated the 'RRR' team for bagging the 'Best Original Song' Award at the 95th Academy Awards and stated that 'Naatu Naatu' song creates history by winning the Oscar Award.

Taking to Twitter Amit Shah said, "A landmark day for Indian cinema, as the 'Naatu Naatu' song creates history by winning the Oscar Award. The song was on the lips of Indians as well as music lovers across the globe. Congratulations to Team RRR @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @boselyricist @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan."

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the "RRR" team and said, India is elated and proud.

Taking to Twitter PM Modi said, "Exceptional! The popularity of 'Naatu Naatu' is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud."

'Naatu Naatu' is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars.

'Naatu Naatu' has won the award trumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were present at the big event.

The song's big win has undoubtedly brought smiles to everyone's faces. As soon as Naatu Naatu bagged the trophy, Indians worldwide beamed with pride and expressed happiness on social media.

The song competed against 'Applause' from the film 'Tell It Like A Woman,' 'Hold My Hand' from the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'This Is Life,' from 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'.

( With inputs from ANI )

