Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar Defends the Implementation of the Caste Census Report

G. Parameshwar said that if the report is implemented, it will be convenient to formulate future plans. Talking to the media in Bengaluru, he said the caste census was going on for a long time. The final report has been submitted now. It is the government that will make it public. Instead of speculating on the population of each community, the reality needs to come out through the report. That is the reason we have spent over Rs. 160 crores.

Some neglected communities need encouragement. Based on the report we will encourage these deprived communities and make programs for them, he added.He criticized and questioned why it had to be kept in a box. Why did we spend so much money? It is a mouthful that cannot be swallowed when we say that we will implement it for the public. He said that everyone knows that there are large numbers of backward people, minorities, and Dalit communities in the state. Everyone is saying that based on the census report, it will help in formulating programs in the future.