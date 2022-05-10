Home Secretary reviews cyclone Asani preparedness, around 50 NDRF teams on ground

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness of Central Ministries, agencies and administrations of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to tackle the impending Cyclone 'Asani' in the Bay of Bengal.

Bhalla held the review meeting via video conference with officials in Orissa and Andhra Pradesh.

IMD said the cyclone is likely to reach West Central Bay of Bengal close to Kakinada-Vishakhapatnam coasts by May 11 morning to noon and then move along Andhra coast between Kakinada and Vishakhapatnam (Krishna, East and West Godavari and Vishakhapatnam districts).

The cyclone would have wind speeds of 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph on the Andhra coast and 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph on Odisha coast. Suspension of fishing operations has been suggested, MHA said.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 9 teams and kept 7 teams on standby in Andhra Pradesh; deployed 1 team and kept 17 teams on standby in Odisha and deployed 12 teams and kept 5 teams on standby in West Bengal. Additional teams are also in readiness if required, added MHA.

Union Home Secretary directed Central Ministries and Agencies to keep a regular watch and be in touch with administrations of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha for any help, it says.

Earlier in the day, severe cyclonic storm 'Asani' in the Bay of Bengal affected flight operations with several airlines cancelling flights in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam and Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Tuesday.

Visakhapatnam International Airport director Srinivas said that IndiGo has cancelled 23 flights, both arrivals, and departures, citing bad weather.

"Four Air Asia flights also stand cancelled due to bad weather at Vizag for the day," he added.

At the Chennai airport, 10 flights including those from Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur and Mumbai have been cancelled. As per the Chennai Airport Authority, information regarding cancellation was conveyed to the passengers yesterday.

Duty Officer at the Cyclone Warning Centre of Visakhapatnam, Kumar said that severe cyclonic storm Asani is over the west-central region and the adjoining southwest region of Bay of Bengal.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor