'Honour killing': Dalit IT professional hacked to death in TN's Tirunelveli

Chennai, July 28 In yet another suspected case of honour killing, a 26-year-old Dalit IT professional was brutally hacked to death in broad daylight in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district.

The victim, Kavin Kumar, was allegedly murdered by the younger brother of the woman he was in love with.

The incident has sparked outrage, with the victim’s family accusing the woman’s parents - both serving police officers - of being complicit in the crime.

Kavin Kumar, a native of Arumugamangalam near Ayiralan in Thoothukudi district, had been working for a private IT firm in Chennai. Recently, he returned to his hometown.

According to local people, years ago, while studying at a school near his village, he met and fell in love with a classmate. The woman is the daughter of Saravanan and Krishnakumari, both sub-inspectors in the Manimutharu battalion of the state police. The family currently resides in KTC Nagar, Palayamkottai.

Though Kavin Kumar and the young woman attended the same school and later kept in touch during college, their relationship faced opposition from the woman’s family, reportedly due to caste differences.

The family of the girl is from an intermediate caste, leading to stiff opposition.

Despite this, Kavin Kumar often travelled from Ayiralan to Palayamkottai on his motorcycle in hopes of meeting or speaking with her.

On Sunday, he had accompanied his family to a private hospital in Palayamkottai, where his grandfather had been admitted for treatment.

Coincidentally, Surjith, the woman’s 24-year-old younger brother, came to know of Kavin Kumar’s presence at the hospital. After the treatment concluded, Kavin Kumar stepped out of the hospital to return home.

Surjith, who was reportedly waiting nearby with a hidden sickle, called him aside for a conversation. An argument ensued, during which Surjith allegedly attacked Kavin Kumar with the weapon and fled the scene.

Kavin Kumar succumbed to severe injuries on the spot. Police rushed to the location, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem investigation.

Based on CCTV footage and a preliminary investigation, Surjith was arrested soon after.

The murder has sent shockwaves across the region. Kavin Kumar’s family has accused the girl’s parent of involvement in the crime. A case has been registered against both officers, who have been placed on the waiting list pending further inquiry.

This brutal murder has reignited concerns about caste-based honour killings in Tamil Nadu, even among families of law enforcement personnel.

