Honouring Netaji by setting up his statue at India Gate is very remarkable, says Netaji's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff

Acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to install Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's statue at the India Gate, Netaji's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff, on Friday, said that honouring Netaji by setting up his statue is 'very remarkable' and called for the revival of Netaji's values and ideas in everyday life.

"Honouring him by setting up his statue is very remarkable. Very happy that Netaji's statue would be put up in a prominent place in Delhi. This is a great tribute to a man who has suffered soo much for the wellbeing of his country", said Anita Bose Pfaff.

Anita Bose also found it gratifying to see young people still knows Netaji and respect him. "125 years is a long time and 75 years since Indian independence. More than one generation has passed away.......It is gratifying to see that young people still know who Netaji is, still respects him and many love him. This is great a great tribute to him."

She further added a befitting tribute to Netaji can only be given if we inculcate his belief and ideas in our life. "What I find more important is having a revival and strengthening Netaji's values and ideas into today's lives and politics not only of high-level politicians but of every single man and woman. Let that be the guideline for action. Jai Hind", said Netaji's daughter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of India's indebtedness to him.

( With inputs from ANI )

