Howrah-CSMT Express Derails in Jharkhand After Colliding With Goods Train Near Rajkharsawan Railway Station; 6 Injured

The Howara-CSMT Express mail train derailed early Tuesday near Rajkharsawan Railway Station in Jharkhand after colliding with a goods train.

The incident occurred around 3.45 in the Seraikela-Kharsawan district, just 7 km from Rajkharsawan Railway station, under the jurisdiction of the Chakradharpur railway division of South Eastern Railways.

Visuals From the Accident Site

Jharkhand: Train No. 12810 Howara-CSMT Express derailed near Chakradharpur, between Rajkharswan West Outer and Barabamboo in Chakradharpur division at around 3:45 am. ARME with Staff and ADRM CKP on site. 6 persons have been injured. All have been given first aid by the Railway… pic.twitter.com/dliZBvtoFk — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2024

"Train No. 12810 Howara-CSMT Express derailed near Chakradharpur, between Rajkharswan West Outer and Barabamboo in Chakradharpur division at around 3:45 am. ARME with Staff and ADRM CKP on site. 6 persons have been injured. All have been given first aid by the Railway medical team," said Indian Railways.

The Jharkhand government said as per now there were no casualties have been reported so far. However, Indian Railways issued an statement saying six passengers have been injured and given firs aid by the officials.

Emergency response teams have been dispatched to the derailment site to assist with rescue and relief operations. Ranchi Help Desk issued help line number - 0651-27-87115.

The South Eastern Railways also issued helpline numbers for Tatanagar (Jamshedpur), Chakradharpur, Rourkela, Jharsuguda and Ranchi railway stations.

Tatanagar : 06572290324

Chakradharpur: 06587 238072

Rourkela: 06612501072, 06612500244

Howrah: 9433357920, 03326382217

Ranchi: 0651-27-87115.

HWH Help Desk: 033-26382217, 9433357920

SHM Help Desk: 6295531471, 7595074427

KGP Help Desk: 03222-293764

CSMT Helpline Auto no 55993

P&T 022-22694040

Mumbai: 022-22694040

Nagpur: 7757912790.