HP: CM Sukhu instructs officials to ensure timely completion of power projects

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 9 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed the state's energy department officials to ensure the timely completion of the power projects in the state.

He emphasized the need to expedite them at an official meeting presided over by him at Hamirpur on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said that the delays in the completion of the power projects are causing financial losses for the state's exchequer.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the state aims to commission 628 MW of hydroelectric projects by March 2027. This includes the completion of the 450 MW Shongtong Karchham project by July 2025, the 48 MW Chanju-3 Hydro Electric project by March 2027 and the 130 MW Kashang-2 and 3 projects by June 2026.

Additionally, the state has set targets to finish the 30 MW Deothal Chanju project by December 2027, the 40 MW Renuka Ji Hydroelectric Project by December 2028 and the 190 MW Thana Plaun project by March 2029.

Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also highlighted the state government's emphasis on harnessing solar energy. He said that the state government has set a target to generate 1,000 MW of solar energy by 2030.

To achieve this goal, the state has proposed 17 different projects that would generate 200 MW of solar power in the first phase. The Pekhubela Solar Power Project with a capacity of 32 MW is scheduled to be completed by December 2023.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite all these projects to ensure that the people of the state can reap their benefits.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor