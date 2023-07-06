HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurates Mini Secretariat at Nadaun

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday inaugurated the Mini Secretariat in Nadaun. The project was completed with an outlay of Rs 12.30 crore.

Hitting at the erstwhile Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said that the previous BJP government had virtually inaugurated the building ahead of the assembly elections but failed to make it operational.

Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized that after six months of assuming power, the Congress government successfully initiated operations at the Mini Secretariat, bringing all essential services under one roof.

Sukhu said in the press statement that the foundation stone for the Mini Secretariat was laid approximately a decade ago during the then Congress government's tenure, but the subsequent BJP government completely neglected the project.

The Chief Minister, who is currently on a five-day sojourn of Hamirpur district said that the present government believes in addressing the grievances of the people of the state on priority.

Chief Minister Sukhu said in the press release that his government is not like the previous BJP government which held 'Janmanch' just to misbehave with the officers and belittle them publicly to demonstrate their power.

The Chief Minister assured that he will continue his visits to different areas of the state to solve the problems of the people.

Speaking about the Medical College at Hamirpur, Sukhu said that it was on his request that the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh gave approval for the same on March 3, 2014.

"The claim of the BJP's National President Jagat Prakash Nadda regarding approval to open the medical college at Hamirpur by the BJP government at the centre was baseless and only to befool the people," said Sukhu.

He further added that the then Central Government had allocated Rs 189 crore for the project. Nadda is misleading the public by taking credit for the Medical College at Hamirpur. He said that the present state government had released Rs 150 crore to expedite the college's construction work.

"Our government is advocating for the legitimate rights of Himachal Pradesh from the neighbouring states and the BJP leaders of the State should also come forward to take up the issue with their National leaders," CM Sukhu suggested.

Sukhu expressed gratitude to former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar for his support and reiterated his commitment to fight for the rights of Himachal Pradesh.

He said that the state had a rightful claim of 7.19 per cent of its share in Chandigarh and that the government was consistently advocating for the state's royalty in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) projects.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was making earnest efforts to ensure that the orchard farmers of the state get remunerative prices for their apples. The state government said that they have spoken to the Horticulture Minister in this regard and that the state government would take an appropriate decision soon.

The Chief Minister also listened to public grievances in the Mini Secretariat Nadaun.

MLA Ashish Sharma, Sanjay Rattan, Chairman of Kangra Co-operative Bank Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Deputy Commissioner Hamirpur Hemraj Bairwa, SP Dr Aakriti Sharma, and other dignitaries were present at the inauguration ceremony.

