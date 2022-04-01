HP scholarship scam: ED attaches assets of educational trust

New Delhi, April 1 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Friday that it has attached assets worth Rs 4.42 crore belonging to K.C. Educational and Social Welfare Society, Una, Himachal Pradesh, in connection with a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) pertaining to a post-matric scholarship scam.

The ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI under various Sections of IPC read with Sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The ED learnt during the investigation that an amount of Rs 4.42 crore had been fraudulently received in the guise of scholarships to students of SC, ST, OBC category of Himachal Pradesh by K.C. Group of Institutions and others from the Directorate of Higher Education, Shimla.

"Investigation further revealed that the Society purchased land and constructed a building block by utilising the proceeds of crime generated by way of receiving scholarships fraudulently. Accordingly, the immovable properties in the form of 2 plots of land and a building block located in Pandoga, Una, belonging to K.C. Educational and Social Welfare Society have been attached as per the provisions of PMLA," said an ED official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor