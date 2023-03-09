HP: Sukhu govt plans to undertake medical reforms, reduce working hours of doctors

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that the state government is coming up with medical reforms. He said that to destress the doctors and paramedical staff there is a need to lessen the working hours in the state.

The Chief Minister was addressing the doctors and media in Shimla after the inauguration of the OPD block and trauma Centre of IGMC Indira Gandhi Medical College built at a cost of over Rs 135 crore.

"We want to bring major medical reforms in the state; we are planning to start Robotic Surgery and use of technology and 5G services. There is a need to destress the doctors and paramedical staff. We have decided and we want to strengthen the department of Emergency medicine and staff will be increased. To destress the work of the doctors and paramedics we have decided that there will be deployment of one nurse for 6 beds and One doctors for beds of 10 patients, In intensive Care Unit Emergency at IGMC there will be 110 nurses and 20 doctors of professor rank, 34 Senior Medical resident and 75 paramedical staff will be deployed," said Sukhu.

He said the new technologies will be adopted in medical science, like robotic and other advanced systems of medical.

"We will have to adopt new and changing technologies. We shall be taking the benefit of New medical technology, there is a need for medical reforms , we are doing the medical reforms we will adopt Robotic and other advanced systems of the medical. We have come for transformation not to use the power," said Sukhu.

He said that the state government has five flagship programmes and that would be reflected in the upcoming Budget of the state.

"We have five flagship programmes and we want to increase tourism, health, hydro, education, green hydrogen. We are heading towards generating resources. Only 9 per cent is being spent on development, the rest is spent on debt, salary and other expenditures. We will have to face these challenges and will bring transformation," said the Chief Minister.

The Health Minister of Himachal Pradesh Dhani Ram Shandil said that the state government has started the welfare schemes for the people of the state. He said that the state government and health department will set up a centre of excellence in each Assembly Constituency for health services in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

