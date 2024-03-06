HPZ Token App Fraud Case: ED Files Complaint Against 299 Accused, Including 76 Chinese Entities

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, March 6, has filed a prosecution complaint against 299 accused persons and entities (including 76 Chinese-controlled entities) and two other entities controlled by other foreign nationals in an ongoing money laundering case in relation with duping of gullible investors, who were promised of astronomical returns on investing money (claimed to be used for the purpose of mining of Bitcoins and other Crypto Currencies) for which an App based token by the name of 'HPZ Token' was used.

Last year in December, ED has attached assets of HPZ Token worth over Rs 278 crore of various entities, including chinese entities in money laundering probe case over alleged cheating of investors through the mobile app used for mining cryptocurrency.

Also Read | Dunki Case: ED Raids at 29 Locations in Gujarat, Delhi and Maharashtra in Illegal Immigration Case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against 299 accused persons and entities (including 76 Chinese-controlled entities) and two other entities controlled by other foreign nationals in an ongoing money laundering case in relation with duping of… pic.twitter.com/5F4je4kcPW — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

The money-laundering case stems from an October 2021 after an FIR registered by the cyber crime police station in Nagaland's Kohima on the charges of duping gullible investors, who were promised "astronomical" returns on investing money for the purpose of mining Bitcoins and other crypto currencies.