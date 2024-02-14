HSRP Registration Deadline: Karnataka Govt Extends Last Date To Replace Old Number Plate

Currently, one of the buzzing topics not only in Maharashtra but also across India is the implementation of high-security registration plates (HSRP) as mandated by the central government. Recently, the Congress-led Karnataka government extended the deadline for replacing number plates to February 17.

State Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy announced the extension, providing an additional three months for compliance. In August 2023, the State Government issued a notification mandating the installation of HSRP before November 17. Subsequently, the deadline was extended by three months to February 17 to facilitate compliance.

What is an HSRP Number Plate?

The replacement of all number plates with high-security registration plates (HSRP) is deemed necessary due to organized crime being facilitated by counterfeit number plates. Criminals can easily avoid detection using fake plates that resemble HSRPs but lack essential features. These features include a unique laser code updated on the transport department’s Vahan portal.

HSRP Features:

Hot-stamped chromium-based hologram

Chromium-based Ashok Chakra serves as a unique identifier

Uniform font and pattern

Security inscription

Laser-encoded PIN easily scanned by authorities

Snap-on locks that cannot be replaced or reused

These features enhance security and make it easier for authorities to identify vehicles, thus contributing to law enforcement efforts.