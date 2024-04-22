Hubballi Student Murder Case Handed Over to CID, Special Court To Be Set Up, Says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, April 22 said that the government will to transfer the investigation of the Hubballi student murder case to the Crime Investigation Department (CID). Additionally, a special court will be established to ensure the case is resolved swiftly.

The victim, Neha Hiremath (23), was the daughter of Niranjan Hiremath, a Congress councillor of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation. She was allegedly stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College on Thursday.

Shivamogga | On Hubballi Neha Hiremath murder case, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says, "The case will be handed over to CID (COD) for investigation. A special court will be set up and the trial will be conducted in a time-bound manner." pic.twitter.com/0ez2Fm36KL — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

"The case will be handed over to CID (COD) for investigation. A special court will be set up and the trial will be conducted in a time-bound manner," said CM Siddaramaiah while speaking to media.

Responding to a reporter's question, he said, "I have not been able to go to her (parents') residence. Our district in-charge Minister and party workers have gone. Also, H K Patil (Law Minister) is going. I will go when I go there (Hubballi)."

Niranjan Hiremath, the father of the murdered girl in Hubballi has demanded a CBI investigation into the incident. He also demanded that the police commissioner in charge of the case should be transferred for alleged "negligence".

The murder of Karnataka college student Neha Hiremath by her former classmate Fayaz has triggered a political row, with BJP terming it a case of 'love jihad', while the Congress party has denied the allegation. Demands for capital punishment for Fayaz, the accused, have led to protests across the state.

BJP Karnataka President BY Vijayendra told ANI that, prima facie, it looks like a love jihad case. So rather than getting into the investigation, the CM is trying to protect the culprits.