Huge quantity of illicit liquor seized in Delhi, one arrested

One illicit liquor supplier of the Yogi gang was arrested by AATS, South West District staff on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Nishan Singh. Upon his arrest, 600 cartons, containing 25,000 quarters of illicit liquor, 600 bottles of illicit liquor, and 600 bottles of beer, along with one truck (Canter) used for supply, were seized.

According to DCP, South West, Manoj C, secret information was received on Saturday that a huge quantity of illicit liquor was to be supplied through NH-8 in Delhi NCR in a truck.

"Accordingly, a team of AATS laid a trap at NH-8 near Nikunj Garden, New Delhi and intercepted an Eicher Truck, Mother dairy written on it, along with 25,000 quarters of illicit liquor", said the DCP.

The police added that a fake number plate was pasted on the truck and was known only when the engine number was checked. "Delhi Excise Act and 482 IPC were registered at PS VK South. The accused person was arrested and the recovered illicit liquor and the transporting vehicle have been seized", the police said.

On sustained custodial interrogation, the accused Nishan disclosed that he, along with Vikas, a helper, supplies liquor on his directions and Vikas supplies liquor in Delhi as per the instructions given by Yogi.

Police have launched an operation to catch the remaining gang members.

( With inputs from ANI )

