Human remains found in Noida drain, suspected to be of a woman
By IANS | Published: March 16, 2023 09:39 PM2023-03-16T21:39:03+5:302023-03-16T22:05:17+5:30
Noida, March 16 Human body parts, suspected to be of a woman, were found in a drain near ...
Noida, March 16 Human body parts, suspected to be of a woman, were found in a drain near a cardboard factory in Noida's Sector 8 on Thursday morning, while it was being cleaned, police said.
As two legs and an arm were found during the cleaning operations by Noida authority's contractor, police was informed. A police team reached the spot and the body parts were taken out.
DCP Harish Chander said that some parts of a human body, appearing to be 4-5 days old, were found in the drain. A forensic team reached the spot and took custody of the remains for analysis. Police are also examining CCTV footage of the area in a bid to identify the victim. A watch and bangle was found on the cut hand.
As the news spread, a big crowd gathered in the area and police had to make special efforts to keep them away.
pkt/vd
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app