‘Humour best way to make serious point’ Jayant Chaudhary praises Kejriwal's Delhi assembly speech

Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi assembly speech is the talk of the town now the video posted by Kejriwal on YouTube of his speech has gone so viral in which is greatly criticized BJP leaders. Praising the same Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Friday said “Enjoyed Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal’s speech in Vidhan Sabha. Sometimes humor can be the best way to make a serious point."

Sometimes humour can be the best way to make a serious point! — Jayant Singh (@jayantrld) March 25, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener in the speech said, “This would not have happened anywhere in the world that a Prime Minister is getting an election deferred by directly calling the Election Commission and sending a letter to it. The real purpose behind this is not to unify the municipal corporations, but to defer the polls because the BJP is scared it will be defeated. People are so disappointed with corruption in the last 15 years that they want to teach the BJP a lesson."

Taking a dig over 'The Kashmir Files' Kejriwal said “Why are you asking us to make it tax-free? Ask Vivek Agnihotri to upload it on YouTube, it will be free and everyone will be able to watch it."

However, in many BJP ruled states 'The Kashmir Files' have been declared tax-free and now BJP has decided to make it a 'propaganda tool’ for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.