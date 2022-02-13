Hunar Haat spreads wings, Puducherry hosts 37th edition

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Saturday inaugurated the 36th "Hunar Haat" in the Union Territory.

'Hunar Haat' has been organized at Old Port Ground, Puducherry, from February 11 to 22 this year in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directions to the ministries to work for "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" and "Vocal for Local".

The 'Hunar Haat' is open for the public from 10 am to 10 pm till February 22, 2022.

"The event is a spectacular and perfect platform for protection, preservation and promotion of a proud legacy of Indian artisans and craftsmen, and also to provide market and opportunity for their indigenous products," said the Union Ministry for Minority Affairs in a statement.

More than 7 Lakh 50 thousand artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities through Hunar Haat during the last about seven years, added the statement.

More than 600 artisans and craftsmen from more than 30 states and UTs are participating in the Hunar Haat, organised by the Union Ministry for Minority Affairs in Puducherry this year. A total of 300 stalls have been set up for this event, said the official statement.

Earlier, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh and others have visited and inaugurated the "Hunar Haat" at various places so far, encouraging indigenous artisans and craftsmen, said the statement.

The first "Hunar Haat" was organised in 2016 from November 14 to 27 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, during India International Trade Fair (IITF). Since 2016, a total of 36 "Hunar Haats" have been organised across the country.

"The event is encouraging master artisans and culinary experts who come from every corner of the country. The visitors purchase at a large scale the handmade products made by these artisans. These craftsmen also receive large scale orders from domestic as well as international markets," said the Ministry of Minority Affairs in the statement.

Besides, traditional dishes from different regions of the country are available at "Bawarchikhana", and the visitors are also enjoying Vishwakarma Vatika, traditional Circus and different cultural and musical programmes of renowned artists of the country at Hunar Haat in Puducherry.

( With inputs from ANI )

