Husband arrested for wife’s murder in J&K’s Kupwara
By IANS | Published: February 29, 2024 01:00 PM2024-02-29T13:00:20+5:302024-02-29T13:05:02+5:30
Srinagar, Feb 29 A husband was arrested on Thursday for killing his wife in J&K’s Kupwara district.
Police said that a 40-year old husband was arrested in Handwara tehsil of Kupwara district today for murdering his wife.
“The accused, Muhammad Maqbool Mir (40) had an argument with his wife resulting in a fight during which he murdered her,” police said.
Police said that the victim’s body has been sent for medico-legal formalities.
