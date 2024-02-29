Husband arrested for wife’s murder in J&K’s Kupwara

Srinagar, Feb 29 A husband was arrested on Thursday for killing his wife in J&K’s Kupwara district.

Police said that a 40-year old husband was arrested in Handwara tehsil of Kupwara district today for murdering his wife.

“The accused, Muhammad Maqbool Mir (40) had an argument with his wife resulting in a fight during which he murdered her,” police said.

Police said that the victim’s body has been sent for medico-legal formalities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor