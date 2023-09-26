Hyderabad: 25,000 police personnel to oversee Ganesh idol immersion on September 28

More than 25,000 police personnel will be deployed to oversee security arrangements during Ganesh idol immersion on September 28.

According to a report of PTI, Accompanied by the heads of Traffic, Law and Order and Special Branch, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand on Tuesday carried a route inspection, commencing from the prominent Balapur Ganesh Temple to several significant areas along the way, a press release said.

Along with staff from city police, additional staff from other districts and allied branches will also be posted, bringing the deployment of the force to that of around 25,694 personnel and 125 platoons, it said. Anand instructed the zonal DCPs to work collaboratively and the responsibility of overseeing the movement of the procession at critical junctions and providing essential guidance to subordinates was entrusted to senior officers, according to the release.

The city police appealed to the public to cooperate with law enforcement officials and follow safety guidelines to make this year's Ganesh idols procession and immersion a memorable and incident-free celebration.

