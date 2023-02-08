Hyderabad-based CA arrested in Delhi excise policy scam by CBI
New Delhi, Feb 8 In a latest development in the Delhi excise policy scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a Hyderabad-based Chartered Accountant, Butchibabu Gorantla.
A senior CBI official said that Gorantla was arrested for his alleged role in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy and thereby causing wrongful gain to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners under the Delhi excise policy for year 2021-22.
Gorantle will be produced in the court later in the day. The CBI said that they will seek his custodial remand in the matter.
The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the case. A source said that they are in process of filing a supplementary charge sheet, and wanted to collect more evidence to make the case watertight.
