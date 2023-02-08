Hyderabad-based CA arrested in Delhi excise policy scam by CBI

By IANS | Published: February 8, 2023 08:45 AM 2023-02-08T08:45:03+5:30 2023-02-08T09:00:16+5:30

New Delhi, Feb 8 In a latest development in the Delhi excise policy scam, the Central Bureau of ...

Hyderabad-based CA arrested in Delhi excise policy scam by CBI | Hyderabad-based CA arrested in Delhi excise policy scam by CBI

Hyderabad-based CA arrested in Delhi excise policy scam by CBI

Next

New Delhi, Feb 8 In a latest development in the Delhi excise policy scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a Hyderabad-based Chartered Accountant, Butchibabu Gorantla.

A senior CBI official said that Gorantla was arrested for his alleged role in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy and thereby causing wrongful gain to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners under the Delhi excise policy for year 2021-22.

Gorantle will be produced in the court later in the day. The CBI said that they will seek his custodial remand in the matter.

The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the case. A source said that they are in process of filing a supplementary charge sheet, and wanted to collect more evidence to make the case watertight.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : CBI CBI Central Bureau Of Investigation Central bureau of investigations Central bureau investigation Central crime bureau Special central bureau of investigation Central investigation bureau Central bureau of india