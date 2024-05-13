Hyderabad Bike Blast Video: 10 Injured After Royal Enfield Explodes While Trying to Douse Fire

10 persons were injured after a Royal Enfield bike exploded while they trying to douse the fire on Sunday, May 12. Two of them are in critical stage in Bhavani Nagar in Hyderabad. The incident occurred near Moghalpura Aslam Function Hall when the bike's fuel tank caught fire and burst, causing a chain reaction of events resulting in injuries on Sunday afternoon.

Bike Blast Video

The incident was recorded by bystanders, and now it's going viral on social media websites. In a viral clip, it can be seen that a few people who were trying to douse the fire engulfing a Royal Enfield motorcycle suffered burn injuries after the bike exploded.

Eyewitnesses complained of loud explosion and observed people running for help. The injured were promptly transported to a nearby hospital and are currently receiving treatment.