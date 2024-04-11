Hyderabad Celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with Gatherings at Mecca Masjid and Charminar (Watch)

Eid-ul-Fitr is a significant Islamic holiday celebrated by Muslims in Hyderabad, Telangana, and across the world. It marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, and the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal. In Hyderabad, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm, with gatherings at iconic places like Mecca Masjid and Charminar.

Mecca Masjid is one of the oldest and largest mosques in Hyderabad, built during the reign of the Qutb Shahi dynasty. It is a prominent architectural marvel and a significant religious site for Muslims in the region. Charminar, on the other hand, is a historical monument and a global icon of Hyderabad, built during the reign of Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah in 1591. It is a symbol of Hyderabad's rich cultural heritage and a popular gathering spot during Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

#WATCH | Telangana: People gather at Mecca Masjid mosque & Charminar in Hyderabad on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. pic.twitter.com/zVnzlcppNX — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

During Eid-ul-Fitr, Muslims in Hyderabad gather at Mecca Masjid and Charminar to offer special prayers, exchange greetings, and celebrate the end of Ramadan with family and friends. The atmosphere is filled with joy, unity, and a sense of community, reflecting the cultural diversity and inclusiveness of Hyderabad.

In addition to Eid-ul-Fitr, Hyderabad is known for its rich cultural diversity and the celebration of various religious and cultural festivals, including Eid-ul-Azha, Muharram, Navratri, Rann Utsav, International Kite festival, Bhavnath Mahadev Fair, Christmas, Ganesh Chaturthi, Rakshabandhan, Holi, and Diwali. These festivals showcase the State's rich traditions of classical and folk music, dance forms, and culinary delights, further highlighting the unity in cultural diversity that Hyderabad is known for.