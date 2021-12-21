Hyderabad City Police organises job fair for recruiting people for 2,000 vacancies

Hyderabad City Police on Tuesday organised a job fair for recruiting people for 2,000 vacancies.

Addressing the gathering at the occasion, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said, "I am very happy to organize this job fair under the Hyderabad City Police under Central zone. As many as 20 private companies have come forward to provide 2,000 job opportunities to the youth. On behalf of Hyderabad City Police, we are organizing Job Connect Mela in all zones."

"So the youth should take advantage of this opportunity. I want Hyderabad to stand as an ideal for the youth of the country. Over the past three years, the Hyderabad City Police has provided job opportunities to 21,000 young people," Anjani Kumar added.

The meal was held at a function hall near Chappel Road in Hyderabad.

( With inputs from ANI )

