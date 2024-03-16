Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Oil Godown in Tolichowki (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in an oil godown near Yousuf Tekri in the Tolichowki area of Hyderabad on Saturday, March 16. According to the reports, seven fire tenders from Langar Houz, Chandrayangutta and Madhapur reached the spot to douse the fire. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

#WATCH | Telangana: A massive fire broke out in an oil godown, in Hyderabad's Tolichowki. Fire tenders were present at the spot. (15.03.24) pic.twitter.com/b21iPkoVDS — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

Panic prevailed in the surrounding areas due to the thick smoke coming out of the spot. The oil storage unit apparently started leaking after the fire as a result, the main road was filled with oil slicks, hindering traffic.

"A fire broke out in an Oil Godown. The fire broke out at around 8:30 pm last night. The fire was extinguished by 6:00 am today. 12 fire engines were used to fight the fire. It took around 10 hours to control the fire. There are no casualties," said Srinivas Reddy, Hyderabad district fire officer.