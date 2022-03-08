Hyderabad: First woman SHO for law and order police station takes charge on International Women's Day

Hyderabad's Inspector Madhulatha became the first woman to take charge as Station House Officer (SHO) at Lalaguda police station in Hyderabad city.

She took charge on Tuesday on the occasion of International Women's Day in presence of Commissioner of police CV Anand and Telangana Home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali.

"I will continue to work hard," said the first woman SHO who took charge in Hyderabad for law and order police station.

Commissioner of police CV Anand said, "I hope she sets the trend and gives out the message that she is no less than any male, that is the intention."

"The police department is seeing an increase in the percentage of women employees. We understand the difficulties of female officers as they have to manage family and children and then they have to maintain law and order in the state", added Anand.

Speaking toMadhulatha said, "I am excited to be appointed as the SHO of Lalaguda Police station. Definitely, my work will be louder than words. I took charge today as an SHO and I have a lot of responsibility. I will continue to work hard," she added.

Chandana Deepti, DCP of North zone, said, "A tradition has begun and we will ensure it continues, women are born with the gift of giving birth, born with the gift of multi-tasking. We women officers will excel in our professions and meet the expectations of the public in offering them policing services."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor