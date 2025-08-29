Hyderabad: Koti Ganesh Pandal Crafts Ganpati Idol From Rice, Cardamom, Adorned With Pearls and Semi-Precious Stones (Watch)

A Ganesh pandal in Koti locality of Hyderabad has become the talk of the town this Ganeshotsav season, drawing crowds with its extraordinary Ganpati idol crafted entirely from everyday household items. Organised by a local book publisher and distributor, the eye-catching Ganesh idol stands out not only for its spiritual presence but also for its innovative use as an idol crafted entirely from everyday household items such as basmati rice, cardamom pods and decorative elements like pearls, semi-precious stones and artificial diamonds.

It took 90 days to complete, with 14 people—including a professional sculptor—working in unison from concept to completion. A Ganesh devotee at the pandal said, "This year, our concept is a temple theme in decor, and the idol's face is made of blude basmati rice."

VIDEO | A Ganesh pandal in Hyderabad's Koti locality organised by a book publisher and distributor showcases an idol crafted entirely from everyday household items such as basmati rice and cardamom, and adorned with pearls, semi-precious stones, and artificial diamonds.

She said, "Usually, basmati rice comes in white. We have dipped the basmati rice in blue to make it more interactive." The body part of the Ganpati idol is made up of cardamom, and other parts, including the hands and legs, are artificial diamonds.

Meanwhile, the GHMC has set up 74 artificial immersion centres across Hyderabad. Each centre will be equipped with cranes, sanitation personnel, and officials working in shifts to manage the process efficiently.