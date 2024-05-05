Hyderabad: Live Cockroaches in Ice Cream Storage, Fungal Infected Carrots Found in Popular Eateries (See Pics)

Food safety officials conducted inspections on Saturday, May 4, at the popular eateries in Hyderabad. While inspecting, they found numerous hygiene violations in the restaurant and an ice cream store in Himayathnagar.

Food Safety Department officers discovered expired products such as cheese, spices, sandwich bread, and brown sugar at the Clove Vegetarian Fine Dine—The Platinum Hotels restaurant in the city. Live cockroaches were seen during the inspection at the ice cream storage unit, and fungal-infected carrots and improperly stored cooked vegetable biryani were also found. They also found 35kg of unlabelled chana dal, and a sample was taken for testing.

Visuals From Eateries

At the Cream Stone ice cream outlet in Himayathnagar, the team discovered expired strawberry paste, improperly stored cans of pineapple titbits, and cakes and pastries without ‘use-by’ dates. Unsanitary conditions, including open dustbins, were also observed, according to a release.

“Notices will be issued to both establishments, and adjudication cases will be filed as per the FSSAI Act,” told the Commissioner of the Food Safety Department to the Hindu.