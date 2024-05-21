Hyderabad: Man Crushed to Death, Wife Injured After Tree Falls on Them in Bolaram

A husband was killed while his wife was brutally injured after a tree fell on them near a hospital in Hyderabad's Bolaram area on Tuesday morning, May 21.

Devender, a resident of Tumkunta in Hyderabad, along with his wife, had come to the Government Hospital at Bolaram, and they were standing when a big tree fell on them. Both of them were crushed under the tree and sustained serious injuries, while Devendra died on the spot, and his wife was shifted to hospital for treatment.

According to the information, due to recent rainfall and winds, trees have become weak. Inspector Srinivas Ch of the Bollarum Police said, "During the rainy season, such incidents are unpredictable. There’s no evidence of negligence."

According to the Sudhakar Udumula, some locals had complained to the authority regarding the trees that are losing roots due to rains. "If the authorities had acted sooner, Devender would still be with us,” said a resident of Bolaram.

The police shifted the body to the mortuary. A case is registered.