Hyderabad police busts interstate robbery gang, five arrested

Commissioner's Task Force, South Zone and East Zone Teams along with Afzalgunj Police apprehended an interstate robbery gang who committed a robbery in the limits of Afzalgunj PS in the month of March.

"Total cash of Rs 28,20,000 Lakhs, one motorcycle and three mobile phones have been recovered from the gang. Five people have been arrested and one is absconding in the case," said CV Anand, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad

On March 16, the complainant Jog Singh gave 50 Lakhs cash bag to his worker Mitta Lal with an instruction to hand it over at his house. While his worker was carrying the cash bag on a two-wheeler, some unknown persons came on a motorcycle and forcibly snatched the bag containing cash and sped away from the spot. Based on the contents of the complaint a case was registered at Afzalgunj Police Station.

According to the police, the accused are natives of Rajasthan. They migrated to Hyderabad and did various businesses in the city's Begum Bazar. All the accused are well known to each other and they are close friends.

"The earnings of one of the accused are not sufficient to lead his family. At this juncture, he hatched a plan to Rob the money from Mitta Lal", said police.

Based on credible information, the Commissioner's Task Force, South Zone and East Zone Teams along with Afzalgunj Police apprehended the accused and recovered the stolen amount of Rs 28,20,000 Lakhs. Later, the arrested accused and the seized materials were handed over to the SHO of Afzalgunj Police Station for further investigation.

( With inputs from ANI )

