Hyderabad Police organizes awareness campaign against drugs abuse

Hyderabad Police organized an awareness campaign against drugs at a community centre in Seethaphal mandi area on Tuesday.

Chandana Deepti, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone attended the programme. Students from schools and colleges have attended the event.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Chandana Deepti said, "Drugs addiction carries wide-ranging implications. if we see at a larger level there are bigger networks and those will lead to crimes like terrorism and smuggling of weapons. We have youngsters who have a bright future. They are being addicted to drugs beyond repair."

"We are vigilant and wherever the drugs is found to be transported or consumed or being grown as plants or being sold, action will be taken strictly under the NDPS act. We will utilize the provisions and make sure the culprit gets the punishment. The message to the youth is that prevent yourself from the drug menace. De-addiction becomes very difficult for addicted people. Prevention is very important and this campaign is part of it," she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

