Hyderabad police serve notice to BRS MLA to appear in police official intimidation case

Hyderabad, Dec 25 Hyderabad police on Wednesday served notice to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy in connection with a case registered against him early this month for threatening a police officer.

The MLA from Huzurabad has been directed to appear before Masab Tank police on Friday.

The notice was issued a week after the Telangana High Court directed the police to return the MLC's mobile phone, which was forcibly taken from him on December 5.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy had directed the Station House Officer of Masab Tank police station to issue notice to Kaushik Reddy as per the seizure procedure.

The BRS MLA alleged in his complaint that a case was registered against him and his mobile was taken away only to harass him.

The public prosecutor had informed the court that the mobile phone was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis as the petitioner alleged to have conspired against the government.

The court was also told that the petitioner and his followers behaved in an unruly manner in the police station and prevented police officers from performing their duties, due to which the police had taken over the mobile phone of the petitioner.

Kaushik Reddy was arrested on December 5 for threatening the Station House Officer at Banjara Hills Police Station. He was granted bail the same day.

A case against Kaushik Reddy and his supporters was booked on a complaint by Circle Inspector Raghavendra, who alleged that the MLA threatened him and tried to obstruct him in the discharge of his duties.

The incident occurred when the MLA along with about 20 supporters went to Banjara Hills Police Station to lodge a complaint that his phone was being tapped. When the MLA was coming to the station, the Circle Inspector was going out and Kaushik Reddy insisted that he should leave only after taking his complaint. When the police officer told him that he was going for some urgent work and would take the complaint on his return, the MLA vented his ire.

Kaushik Reddy had a heated argument with the police official and told him that when a MLA comes to the police station, it is the duty of the SHO to receive him properly. He was heard threatening the police officer.

The MLA’s supporters stopped the SHO’s vehicle and raised slogans. The SHO came back and took the complaint from the MLA.

Later, the police registered a case against Kaushik Reddy on a complaint by the SHO. The case has been registered for the offences of unlawful assembly; using force to obstruct the duties of a public servant; criminal intimidation; wrongful restraint, public nuisance and rioting against Kaushik Reddy and others.

