Hyderabad police to probe conspiracy angle in Secunderabad violence

Hyderabad, June 17 Hyderabad police will probe the conspiracy angle in the violence that rocked Secunderabad railway station on Friday during the protest against the Central government's new armed forces recruitment scheme 'Agnipath'.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand has directed the Additional Commissioner, Crimes and SIT, and Deputy Commissioner, Task Force to closely monitor the criminal cases registered by Railway Police Force, Secunderabad.

The top officials have been asked to find out the "objective, conspiracy and detailed planning which was done to create such violent incidents and damage the railway properties".

Railway Police Force official Anuradha said railway police have booked cases under Indian Railway Act and other sections in connection with the incidents of violence. She said the cases were registered on a complaint by a railway employee.

She said 1,500 people participated in the violent protest. Two policemen were injured in the attack by the protestors. The damage caused to the railway property is yet to be estimated.

Train services resumed on Friday night at Secunderabad station. After police arrested the protestors, who had been staging the protest for more than nine hours, the South Central Railway (SCR) restored the services.

Some of the trains, which were earlier cancelled or partially cancelled, have now been restored.

SCR officials said several passenger train services were affected due the protests, apart from the damage to railway property.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-charge), SCR visited the station and immediately oversaw the restoration works for the immediate resumption of train services from the station. He directed the officials to be on high alert and depute additional man power and facilitate stranded passengers. He instructed security officials to deploy additional force and maintain constant vigil at the railway stations.

A total of 28 Mail/Express trains were cancelled. The authorities also cancelled 70 MMTS trains, diverted eight trains, and partially cancelled 19 trains.

Earlier, several incoming trains to Secunderabad were regulated/short terminated at nearby stations like Cherlapalli, Moula-Ali, etc.

Additional Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police personnel and local police were deployed at Secunderabad railway station and also at all important junctions over the jurisdiction.

Food and water provided to stranded passengers at stations where trains were regulated. Helpline number has been set up at Secunderabad, and Vijayawada stations to assist the rail users with updated train running information.

Additional counters were set up for refund of ticket charges to passengers for cancelled trains and for passengers not willing to opt for alternate arrangements such as change in departure terminal station.

