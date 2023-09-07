Hyderabad witnesses high demand for different models of Ganesha idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

As Ganeshotsav is nearing the demand for different models of Ganpati idols have increased in Hyderabad with Chandrayaan-3 model of idols being among the highest. The demand for Eco-friendly idols is also on the rise, local vendors said. Mr. Naveen Jaiswal, a vendor in Himayath Nagar, said, Local merchants claimed that because the prices of the Ganesha idols are affordable, buyers are coming to buy them from the stores.

"We have been purchasing the idols for 15 years, and the store has been open for 25 years. Prem, a client, remarked that the prices are reasonable and that there are several Ganesh idol variations available, including Lalbaugh ka raja, Dagdu Ganesh, and Chintaamani Ganesh. This time, there are numerous vendors in hyderabad who are offering distinctive Ganesha idol models, he continued.