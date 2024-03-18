Hydroxyurea for Sickle Cell Anemia Now Affordable at Rs 600 per Vial in India

A breakthrough in sickle cell anemia treatment emerges in India as Delhi-based Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announces the launch of Hydroxyurea at a mere Rs 600 per vial. This stark reduction, less than 1% of the price of imported counterparts which cost around Rs 77,000 per vial, marks a significant advancement in accessibility to essential medication.

The Indian variant boasts stability at room temperature, eliminating the need for costly refrigeration unlike its global counterparts that require storage at 2-8 degrees Celsius. The company said Hydroxyurea will be available to govt at less than Rs 600, “thus embodying the spirit of Make In India and fostering widespread benefit to the masses”.

Sickle cell disease, a genetic disorder predominantly found in districts with significant tribal populations, poses a considerable health challenge. Approximately one in 86 births among Scheduled Tribes (STs) are affected by sickle cell disease, which alters the structure of hemoglobin in red blood cells, leading to morbidity and mortality.

The initiative to promote Indian companies in manufacturing generic versions of drugs utilized in treating rare diseases, often termed as orphan drugs, commenced in July 2022, with extensive discussions taking place.

